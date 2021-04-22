LEWISBURG — Charles J. Westfall, 49, formerly of the Mifflinburg area, was sentenced to 15 to 30 years behind bars after being found guilty of felony rape of a child.
Westfall, now listed as from Myerstown, was also convicted of aggravated indecent assault, complainant less than 13 years old, and was sentenced in the Union County Court of Common Pleas to four to eight years confinement on that charge.
Westfall was additionally found guilty of felony counts of indecent assault, person less than 13 years of age and statutory sexual assault, defendant 11 years older. Judicial System of Pennsylvania documents indicated his sentence on the latter conviction was “merged.”
The conviction was the result of a second trial. An initial trial ended without a verdict in December 2019 after the jury was “hopelessly deadlocked” and the charges were refiled.
Both trials and the sentencing were before President Judge Michael T. Hudock.
Investigation of allegations against Westfall began in November 2018 with a ChildLine referral after the victim told peers that a man and her “do things only married people do.” A classmate reported the allegation to a teacher who referred the matter to the Union County Children and Youth Department.
The victim testified at both trials, earning praise for bravery from the prosecution. The victim’s mother also noted her daughter’s bravery and was pleased with the conviction.
