WATSONTOWN — A Shamokin couple allegedly stole $880.91 over 10 months through fraudulent bank withdrawals from a Watsontown resident's checking account.
Watsontown police charged Samantha King, 41, and George King Jr., 44, both of Shamokin, with forgery and related counts stemming from an incident reported on June 21 in Watsontown.
The two allegedly made 10 fraudulent bank withdrawals without a Watsontown woman's permission. An investigation allegedly showed the two opened an automobile insurance policy through Liberty Mutual Insurance.
George has been charged with felony counts of forgery, access device fraud, criminal use of a communication facility and a misdemeanor count of theft while Samantha has been charged with felony counts of conspiracy to commit forgery, conspiracy to commit access device fraud, conspiracy to commit criminal use of a communication facility and a misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit theft.
The two were arraigned by District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton, and bail for each was set at $15,000 unsecured. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 8 in Milton.
