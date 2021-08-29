MILTON — Artificial turf is scheduled to be delivered this week as the Milton Area School District's $14.1 million project to renovate the athletic stadium and build a health and wellness facility continues to move forward.
According to information provided by Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan from Project Manager Jeff Brophy, of SitelogIQ, artificial turf for the stadium is scheduled to be delivered Monday, Aug. 30.
The final grading continues on the football field, in preparation for the installation of the turf.
A pre-installation meeting for the facility's synthetic track surface is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 1.
The installation of the bleachers continues, with the press box scheduled to be installed Thursday, Sept. 2.
Work on the locker rooms, restrooms, concession stands and ticket booths is ongoing, according to information provided by the district.
That work includes: Painting in the locker rooms and restrooms; finishing the installation of drywall in the restroom building; installing stainless steel panels behind fryers in the concession stand; and installation of lockers in the locker room.
Sixty-percent of the concrete for flooring the health and wellness center has been poured. Radon pipes have been installed, with the installation of steel beginning.
The school board in January awarded the following contracts for the project: General contractor, Lobar Construction, $9 million; plumbing contract, Silvertip Inc., of Lewisburg, $1.24 million; mechanical contract, Master Mechanical, of McAdoo, $1.15 million; and electrical contract, Lecce Electrical, of Williamsport, $1.82 million.
SitelogIQ has been contracted to handle construction management.
The stadium was initially scheduled to be complete in time for the fall sports season. However, it was later announced announced that will not be finished in time, due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seven miles away in the Warrior Run School District, work is progressing on a $28.7 million to build a 99,000-square-foot elementary school and renovate that district's athletic stadium.
According to an update posted on the Warrior Run website, contractors have started to dig and pour footings along a wall where a transformer will be installed. The same work will take place in the coming week in an area which will house the music program.
Steel erection continues in the areas of the school which will house the library, hallway and kitchen.
Curbs for the parking lot are now being poured. Under drains have been installed in the softball field, with under drain work to begin on the football field as soon as topsoil relocation work is complete.
The Warrior Run school board in early March approved eciConstruction, of Dillsburg, as the general contractor for the project. The company submitted a $20.58 million bid.
In addition, the following contracts were also approved: Plumbing, Myco Mechanical, of Telford, $1.86 million; HVAC, Myco Mechanical, $2.9 million; and electrical, Lecce Electric, Williamsport, $3.4 million.
Construction of the new elementary school is scheduled to be completed in November 2022. Doors should be opened to students after the 2022-2023 school year’s holiday break.
