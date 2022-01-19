HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health recently provided a weekly COVID-19 update.
Post-vaccination data between Jan. 1-4 showed that unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated individuals accounted for: 78 percent of reported COVID-19 cases, 85 percent of reported COVID-19 hospitalizations and 84 percent of reported COVID-19 deaths.
According to the CDC, as of Monday, Jan. 17, 74.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.
This week, the Department of Health analyzed the following vaccine data within its 66-county vaccine jurisdiction; Philadelphia is a separate vaccine jurisdiction:
• 275,919 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including:
• 138,331 booster doses administered in the past week.
• 25,630 pediatric doses administered in the past week.
• 11.9% decrease in vaccines administered from previous week.
A statewide summary of COVID-19 trends over the past seven days Monday, Jan. 10 through Sunday, Jan. 16 showed the daily average number of cases was 25,417.
The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 17 was 3.8 percent higher than on Jan. 10. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 14.7% and 13.7%, respectively.
Approximately 31.8% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients and 32.4% of all ventilators statewide are in use.
