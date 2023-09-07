It's 'elementary, my dear' student

LEWISBURG — More than 250 actors have played Sherlock Holmes, so you can feel like you know him even if you never read a word of Arthur Conan Doyle’s original stories about the famous detective. But LuAnn O’Connell believes that if you skip the reading, you’re missing out.
“I want to instill an appreciation of how good the characterization is,” O’Connell said. “(Author Arthur) Conan Doyle really is very good at description – the setting of Sherlock Holmes’s sitting room or the weather outside or someplace they’re visiting. And he was very creative in his plots.”
That’s why this fall, O’Connell is teaching a course through the Bucknell Lifelong Learning Institute (BILL), called Investigating Sherlock Holmes. In contrast to her previous BILL course, 2018’s The Lure of Sherlock Holmes, she wants this one to engage in literary analysis of Doyle’s work and why it’s captured so many readers over the years.
“I realized I lectured too much last time, and I included a lot of background information,” O’Connell said. “This time I wanted to focus a lot more on the stories.”
The class will meet six times per week, from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 12 to Oct. 24, in the Large Meeting Room at the Union County Government Center, 155 N. 15th St., Lewisburg.
Included in the class will be an optional field trip to a room in O’Connell’s house in Milton, which she’s turned into a re-creation of Holmes’ fictional sitting room at 221B Baker Street, London. Fans will recognize the Persian slipper where Holmes kept his tobacco, the chalkboard where he decoded the riddle of the Dancing Men, and the club belonging to the Andaman Islander in The Sign of Four, among other things. She’s still figuring out how to re-create one of the room’s most distinctive features, a patriotic VR (for Victoria Regina) traced in the wall with bullet holes, without actually shooting up the drywall.
Students will also visit the room that inspired O’Connell’s renovation – Dennis Dobry’s re-creation of the same chamber in his home in Reading. Dobry’s room is more complete, and includes more authentic Victorian-age pieces, O’Connell says.
While the play-acting is all in good fun, O’Connell hopes the students will come away with a greater respect for Conan Doyle as a writer – something that he hasn’t always received from academic quarters.
Elaine Hopkins, chair of BILL’s curriculum committee, said that she and her colleagues saw that O’Connell’s proposal was “very well thought out” and suited BILL’s mission.
“We know our members love to read good literature and participate in stimulating discussions, so the
course fit in well with BILL's goal of offering engaging courses to engaged learners,” Hopkins said.
O’Connell hopes that creating more Holmes buffs with the class will bring benefits beyond the course itself.
“Several years ago, we had a group that met in Danville to discuss the Sherlock Holmes stories,” she said. “But the people who hosted in moved, and we never started it up again. Although I’m thinking that maybe out of this class, we’ll do something like that.”
