It's 'elementary, my dear' student

LuAnn O'Connell sits a room at her Milton home which she's turned into a replica of Sherlock Holmes' fictional sitting room.

 PROVIDED

LEWISBURG — More than 250 actors have played Sherlock Holmes, so you can feel like you know him even if you never read a word of Arthur Conan Doyle’s original stories about the famous detective. But LuAnn O’Connell believes that if you skip the reading, you’re missing out.

“I want to instill an appreciation of how good the characterization is,” O’Connell said. “(Author Arthur) Conan Doyle really is very good at description – the setting of Sherlock Holmes’s sitting room or the weather outside or someplace they’re visiting. And he was very creative in his plots.”

