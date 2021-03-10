TURBOTVILLE — One week after approving $28.7 million in contracts for construction of a new elementary school and renovation of the high school’s athletic stadium, the Warrior Run School District school board on Tuesday took a step toward borrowing $9.9 million to renovate the district’s middle and high schools.
Following a presentation by Jamie Doyle, of PFM Financial Services, the board approved filing the paperwork necessary to borrow $9.9 million.
During a December meeting, Doyle told the board it would first have to award contracts for the elementary project before borrowing additional funds.
For the elementary project, Doyle said the district has already borrowed: 2017, $9.9 million, at 2.73% interest; 2019, $9.9 million, at 3.1% interest; and 2020, $9.9 million, at 1.68% interest.
Doyle on Tuesday said she expects the interest rates of the latest borrowing to be locked in next month, with a settlement to occur in May. She expects the interest rate will be slightly higher than the 1.68% the district secured with its 2020 borrowing.
The board opted to increase the amount will be borrowing from $7 million to the $9.9 million upon the suggestion of board member Robert Hormell.
He explained that by taking advantage of the low interest rates the district would have to use less of the anticipated $7.5 million cash which it had been planning to use for the project.
The board also approved $158,000 in additional work related to the elementary school construction project.
The board approved: Kleinfelder, of Allentown, to conduct testing and special services inspections for the project, at a cost of $83,428; SitelogiQ Consulting Engineers of Harrisburg, to conducting commissioning services for the project, at a cost of $33,678; and Air Balancing Engineers, of Berwick, to conduct testing and balancing services, at a cost of $40,950.
In awarding the contracts one week ago, architect Michael Bell said those came in below the $34.2 million he estimated in July.
In addition, he reported the total project cost standing at $37 million, below the $41.9 million which had been previously estimated.
In addition to the awarded contracts, Bell said the total project cost includes architectural and engineering fees, furniture, site surveys and geotechnical costs, approvals and permitting fees, legal fees, construction contingencies and sewer upgrades.
Several staffing measures were also approved during Monday’s work session. The board approved hiring Tyler Potts to serve as business manager, at a starting salary of $70,000, upon release from his current employer.
Potts currently works as an accountant with the Loyalsock Township School District.
He will replace Joyce Schaeffer, who has accepted a position with the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU).
The board also approved the following retirements and resignations, effective at the end of the school year: F. Pierce Wilson, eighth-grade social studies teacher; and Marguerite Eisenhuth, seventh-grade English Language Arts teacher.
The meeting — which last two-and-one-half hours and was held online via Zoom — was interrupted due to technical difficulties in which administrators and board members who were at the school were unable to communicate with board members and the public who were participating remotely.
The board met in an executive session to discuss legal matters at the conclusion of the meeting.
