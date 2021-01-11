HARRISBURG — Data released Monday by the Department of Health showed confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 518 over the last two days over six area counties. Nine new deaths were reported over those two days.
Confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 166 in Montour County, 116 in Lycoming County, 76 in Columbia County, 74 in Northumberland County, 71 in Union County and 15 in Snyder County.
Statewide, case counts rose by 12,844 since Saturday, based on data released by the Department of Health. The state has recorded 726,154 cases of COVID-19 since March.
The state reported 186 new deaths since Saturday, bringing the statewide total since March to 17,953.
