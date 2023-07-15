LEWISBURG — A cooperative plan between the Borough of Lewisburg and PennDOT will result in the trademarked street lights being refurbished and replaced.
The lights on the Lewisburg River Bridge were removed this week, but they will be reinstalled.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print subscribers who register will receive FREE online access all the time.
Take advantage of an affordable Online Subscription for complete online and e-Edition access today!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Year
|$138.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
LEWISBURG — A cooperative plan between the Borough of Lewisburg and PennDOT will result in the trademarked street lights being refurbished and replaced.
The lights on the Lewisburg River Bridge were removed this week, but they will be reinstalled.
Lewisburg Borough Manager William Lowthert said that the project is similar, but not related, to a program to spruce up the borough lights initiated in 2021.
"Technically it is a separate project but somewhat related to our efforts in the borough to restore and repaint the iconic Lewisburg tri-globe street lights," said Lowthert.
Lowthert said PennDOT owns the Lewisburg Bridge and the tri-globe street lights on the bridge. However, Lewisburg Borough has always provided replacement light bulbs, replacement globes, and has cleaned globes during their routine maintenance efforts several times a year.
"With our on-going tri-globe street light restoration project producing noticeable results in the borough, PennDOT asked if we would be willing to repair, restore, and repaint the tri-globe street lights on the bridge," said Lowthert. "Lewisburg Borough agreed if PennDOT was willing to provide the supplies and the paint. PennDOT agreed and they have begun the process to temporarily remove the tri-globe lights from the bridge.
"Our understanding is that PennDOT will remove half now, we will restore them, PennDOT will put them back on the bridge, and then they will remove the other half for restoration."
Lowthert said there isn't a timeframe on how long it will take to complete the work as a lot will depend upon the condition of the tri-globe street lights themselves.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.