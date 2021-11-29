TURBOTVILLE — With turf soon to be placed on the Warrior Run School District’s athletic field, excitement continues to build surrounding a $28.7 million project to construct a new elementary school and renovate the high school athletic stadium.
Ben Mike, of construction management firm Fidevia, provided an update on the project during a recent school board meeting.
He said turf for the field is schedule to arrive “in a couple of weeks.”
“Barring any snow, you are going to see some green in a couple of weeks,” he said.
Work on the stadium bleachers is also nearing completion.
“It’s a beautiful piece of work out there,” Mike said, of the stadium.
With the new elementary school building, Mike said the gym walls have been completed and the northwest corner of the building is now being enclosed.
Major steel work for the project has also been completed. A beam which was recently signed by district students and staff is currently visible inside the building, and will be photographed for posterity, Mike said.
“Every day I get more and more excited and I hope the excitement is spreading throughout the community,” he said, of the project.
Board member Daniel Truckenmiller and senior Jason Wood also spoke on the excitement surrounding the project.
“It’s an impressive-looking site,” Truckenmiller said. “It’s going to be a nice project. It’s excited to see very thing in full 3D.”
Wood said it’s inspiring for students to see the project progressing.
“We are very grateful you are putting that in for us,” he said.
The school board in March awarded a $20.58 million contract for general construction of the project to eciConstruction of Dillsburg. In addition, the following contracts were also awarded: Plumbing, Myco Mechanical, of Telford, $1.86 million; HVAC, Myco Mechanical, $2.9 million; and electrical, Lecce Electric, of Williamsport, $3.4 million.
Construction of the new elementary school is scheduled to be completed in November 2022. Doors should be open to students after the 2022-2023 school year’s holiday break.
The board is expected in December or January to consider bids for an athletic fieldhouse proposed to be constructed on site.
In other district news, Director of Educational Programs Theresa Bartholomew recently reported to the board that the district is applying for additional federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds which are available to districts.
As long as the applications are completed, Bartholomew said the district will receive the money.
Of the funds being applied for, she said $196,520 must be used to address learning loss, $39,304 must be used for summer school and $39,304 must be used for an after-school program.
As there is currently an after-school program at the secondary level, Bartholomew said the district will be looking to establish a similar program at the elementary level.
Following nearly two years of dialogue with PennDOT, Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack wrote in a note released recently on the district’s website that the school is “being forced to close the northern driveway in front of the mural due to sight distance issues as identified by PennDOT.”
The driveway will be open between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. Outside of these hours, the driveway will be closed, and vehicles leaving the middle school will be required to follow the driveway around the music suite and exit onto Warrior Run Boulevard.
This traffic pattern is expected to remain in effect through summer 2022, due to a pending reconstruction project along Susquehanna Trail.
