DANVILLE — Dr. John Conte recently joined Geisinger as chair of Cardiothoracic Surgery and vice chair of the Geisinger Heart Institute.
Conte brings more than 25 years of clinical practice to the team at Geisinger and he provides surgical care in addition to serving in leadership. Geisinger announced he currently cares for adult patients at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre and Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton.
Conte specializes in minimally invasive aortic and mitral-valve surgery and other complex procedures. He is also an expert in valve repair and replacement and aortic root surgery. The latter can spare the heart valves in patients with abnormalities of the aorta, such as aortic aneurysms.
Conte earned his medical degree at Georgetown University where he also completed a residency in surgery and served as a fellow in cardiovascular research. He also accomplished fellowship training in cardiothoracic surgery at Stanford University Medical Center in Palo Alto, Calif. Conte served as a professor of surgery and held leadership roles at the University of Maryland Medical Center, The Johns Hopkins University Hospital and Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
Geisinger noted Conte is certified by the American Board of Surgery, the American Board of Thoracic Surgery and has served as a member and officer in many professional organizations. It was added that Conte has been an academic surgeon known for clinical research and his ability to mentor and train young cardiac surgeons. He was also cited for commitment to remaining an active, practicing surgeon while driving innovative therapies in the Geisinger Heart Institute.
