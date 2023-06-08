SUNBURY — In the May 16 special election to decide who would represent the 108th House District, Republican Michael Stender won out over Democrat Trevor Finn and Libertarian Elijah Scretching.
According to the campaign finance report which encompasses the period from Dec. 7 to May 1, the Friends for Finn committee received total contributions of $9,473.42, had expenditures of $1,841.20, maintained an ending cash balance of $7,632.22, and received $3,765 in in-kind contributions.
Friends for Finn received donations over $250 from the following individual donors: Mark J. McDonald, $500; Lee S. McDonald, $1,000; O Fred Miller III, $300; William Barnes, $1,000; Judy Wise, $1,000; Paul Sommer, $250; Core Davis, $250; Timothy Fitzgerald, $250
The Friends for Finn committee received a total of $2,500 in contributions between $50.01 to $250.
In-kind contributions to the Friends for Finn committee included $3,090 from the PA House Democratic Campaign Committee for political signs, and $675 from Rob Antanitis for political signs.
A total of $1,500 in expenditures was paid to Norm Jones Media for website design and online media management, $112.50 to Klein Artwords for printing and postcards, $126.90 to Trevor Finn for reimbursement of out-of-pocket supplies expenses, and $101.80 to ActBlue for April processing fees.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.