SUNBURY — In the May 16 special election to decide who would represent the 108th House District, Republican Michael Stender won out over Democrat Trevor Finn and Libertarian Elijah Scretching.

According to the campaign finance report which encompasses the period from Dec. 7 to May 1, the Friends for Finn committee received total contributions of $9,473.42, had expenditures of $1,841.20, maintained an ending cash balance of $7,632.22, and received $3,765 in in-kind contributions.

