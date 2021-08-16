LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum's (LCM) Summer Chill series will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at the museum.
Shaved ice will be provided by Pelican's Snoballs of Sunbury and STEM activities will be offered.
An additional Summer Chill evening event will take place on Friday, Sept. 24.
Advanced ticket purchases are recommended and tickets are required for those 1 and older. Space is limited. Masks are required for all guests 2 older. Register at https://bit.ly/3rj3JuP.
For more information about the LCM, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org, call 570-768-4914 or email lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com.
