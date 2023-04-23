MILTON — Nearly 80 years after his death in combat, a World War II soldier's long journey home was completed Saturday as he was laid to rest alongside family members in Harmony Cemetery. 

“Today we are not just reminded of a member of this community, we are reminded of the sacrifice of a young man who answered his nation’s call to service, who volunteered for a special mission and who gave up his life for the ultimate sacrifice,” said Chaplain Major Brad Kattelman, the regimental chaplain for the 75th Ranger Regiment. “Today we have the honor of returning home one of our nation’s patriots, Pvt. Horace Middleton. Today we are also reminded of our nation’s promise that we will never leave a fallen comrade, that we will never forget the sacrifice of a soldier for his family.”

