MILTON — Nearly 80 years after his death in combat, a World War II soldier's long journey home was completed Saturday as he was laid to rest alongside family members in Harmony Cemetery.
“Today we are not just reminded of a member of this community, we are reminded of the sacrifice of a young man who answered his nation’s call to service, who volunteered for a special mission and who gave up his life for the ultimate sacrifice,” said Chaplain Major Brad Kattelman, the regimental chaplain for the 75th Ranger Regiment. “Today we have the honor of returning home one of our nation’s patriots, Pvt. Horace Middleton. Today we are also reminded of our nation’s promise that we will never leave a fallen comrade, that we will never forget the sacrifice of a soldier for his family.”
Middleton, known as “Skip” to his family, grew up in Northumberland and enlisted in the Army on his 19th birthday, Feb. 25, 1943, just four months before graduating from high school in Northumberland. He trained at Camp Swift, in Texas, as well as in Shreveport, Louisiana, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and, finally, Fort Meade, Maryland, before he was shipped overseas to India in April 1944.
“While in India, he volunteered to join the 5307th Composite Unit, a secret unit with the code name Galahad, but a unit we know as Merrill’s Marauders,” said Kattelman.
The 5307th was formed entirely from volunteers in 1943 and was made up of approximately 3,000 men who received special training to conduct long-range, deep penetration missions through the jungles and mountains of Burma.
“It existed for one year, but throughout its one year, Merrill’s Marauders was tasked with dangerous missions that demanded courage, endurance, and audacity. Their exploits were so legendary that they formed the lineage of the Vietnam long-range reconnaissance companies. They were the lineage of the modern ranger battalions in the 75th ranger regiment,” continued Kattelman.
Tasked with taking the Myitkynia airfield in the summer of 1944, Marauders traversed 65 miles of deep terrain on foot and by mule, reducing their numbers from 3,000 to 200, and leading the Army to seek replacement fighters in India.
“(Middleton) volunteered to join a unit that had a 90% casualty rate. He volunteered to join a unit that went from 3,000 men to 200. I want you to consider that sense of selflessness and sacrifice,” said Kattelman.
Middleton arrived in Burma in June 1944 and died in battle on July 12, 1944, at the age of 20. His unidentified remains were interred in the U.S. Military Cemetery at Myitkyina, before being transferred to Kalaikunda, India, in 1946 and, later, to the National Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii. It was only in September 2018 that Middleton’s remains were exhumed and later identified with the help of modern DNA technology.
“His return today reminds us of our nation’s promise to its service members and their families. We will never forget and we will return them home,” said Kattelman.
More than 125 citizens, veterans, elected officials, and first responders attended the burial service, including members of the honor guard from Benton, Bloomsburg, Watsontown, Catawissa and Milton.
“We had no ties to the gentleman, but anybody that was in the service and never got home, we deserve to do something for him,” said Donald Guffey, of New Columbia. “He’s finally come home.”
The burial was just as much about commemorating the memory Middleton as it was celebrating the importance of remembering our shared pasts.
“We enjoy the freedoms we do because of what they’ve done,” said former Congressman Fred Keller. “We always need to make sure we remember them and pass that on to future generations.”
