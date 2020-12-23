SUNBURY — Rabbittransit alerted riders this week that scheduled service would end early on the evenings of Thursday, Dec. 24 and Thursday, Dec. 31.
There will also be no service on either Friday which follows, Christmas Day and New Years Day respectively.
All administrative offices will also be closed including those in Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Franklin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Union and York counties.
Call 717-846-RIDE, 800-632-9063 or visit www.rabbittransit.org for more information.
