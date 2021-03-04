MILTON — Over the past two weeks, cranes have been extended over Bethany United Methodist Church, lifting a series of wooden roof trusses into place.
By mid week, all of the trusses had been secured, with plywood being placed over the top of the trusses as contractors have continued to work to get the historic building — heavily damaged by a 2019 fire — under roof.
As he stood in a small park located to the side of the church, Pastor Bill McNeal noted that Thursday marked the 100th day of construction at Bethany, which was originally built in 1882.
"Nov. 22 of 2019 is when the fire happened," McNeal said. "It has been a slow process."
Cindy Mohr, chair of the church's leadership team, said the fire was heartbreaking for church members. She has attended Bethany since childhood.
McNeal said members have been "100% involved" in drafting the plans for rebuilding the church.
"It gives me satisfaction to know we are continuing our mission," Mohr said. "We are servants of Christ."
While the process to rebuild has been slow, McNeal said the pace has recently picked up.
"We are planning for possibly April or early May to be back into the back half of the church," McNeal said. "We might be able to worship there."
He explained that is there area where the church fellowship hall was located, and was the least damaged by the fire. Plans are to hold worship services in that area until the sanctuary is restored.
"They are looking right now at late August, early September, for a full completion date (of the reconstruction)," McNeal said.
Until the congregation can resume holding services in the building, Sunday worship will continue to be held at West Milton United Methodist Church, 310 High St., West Milton.
While initially estimated at $3 million, McNeal said it currently looks like the reconstruction will cost around $3.7 million. Most of those costs will be covered by insurance.
With the COVID-19 outbreak, McNeal said the cost of construction materials has "skyrocketed."
In addition, he said some other issues with the church were discovered which needed to be addressed so the facility would meet code requirements.
In crafting the redesigned building, McNeal said church members looked toward future needs.
"They have changed the layout of the sanctuary," he explained. "We have flipped it. The altar will face Front Street."
A nursery, handicapped restrooms and full kitchens are also being added.
Previously, McNeal said the church only had a catering kitchen in the basement.
He also explained that safety precautions are being taken into account with the construction process.
"Everything we have done is up to code and above," McNeal said. "There is going to be a sprinkler system, fire suppression."
In addition, the church is looking at adding a lock box on the outside of the facility which the fire department will be able to access to gain entry to the building should another fire break out.
While he said the congregation is not celebrating the fact that a fire heavily damaged the building, McNeal said the members will be marking the church's future.
Members were able to sign a portion of one of the trusses which have been lifted into place.
"They set a part of a truss aside, they painted it white and they gave us an abundance of Sharpies," McNeal said. "We had several members that came in and were able to sign the truss... That has been incorporated into (the building)."
When construction is complete, the congregation hopes to include a time capsule into the building.
While he has not seen an official report, McNeal said he believes the fire was electrical in nature.
McNeal noted that Poole Anderson — which has offices in Harrisburg and State College — has been the prime contractor on the reconstruction, with a number of other sub contractors also working on site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.