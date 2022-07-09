LEWISBURG — The notion that people survive difficult circumstances for a reason recently became clearer to the Rev. Michael B. Kaminski.
The pastor, author, recovered alcoholic and former undercover narcotics officer has experienced a comeback from a medical condition some observers have called miraculous. It has resulted in a plans to return to active ministry.
Kaminski's last two years included months in a rehab hospital, time in a coma and a period where, as he described it, he had truly "lost his mind."
With the support of the Rev. Ricky Phillips, Kaminski will make a return to the pulpit later this month. Community ministry, including outreaches to people who may not be church members, will follow.
Kaminski will lead worship services at 9 a.m. Sunday, July 24, at St. John's Church of Dry Valley, Route 304, Winfield, and at 10:30 a.m. on the same date at Mazeppa Union Church, 3200 Johnson Mill Road, Mazeppa.
Phillips has previously called on Kaminski to fill in. Phillips noted that the congregations have developed a fine rapport with his backup through the years.
Nearly immobile at one point, Kaminski is now able to stay on his feet for decent periods of time and move freely about with the aid of a walker.
However in July 2020, Kaminski was found by a neighbor slumped over his desk at a home in Dalmatia, and passed out.
"He couldn't raise me or wake me up, so he took me to Geisinger," Kaminski said. "It was determined I had water on the brain."
Two liters of fluid were drained and there was talk of putting a shunt or a tube in his head to divert excess fluid. The procedure did not happen as complications could have made it fatal.
Kaminski admittedly did not retain too many details of periods of time in nursing care where he was transferred in July 2020. Months passed as Kaminski thought he had only been in the facility for days with discharge a day or so away.
"I did not wake up until October 2021," Kaminski said. "I fell out of bed one too many times and I hit my head on the floor.
"I had two black eyes and a broken nose," he recalled. "(But) everything came back. My mind came back, my memory came back."
Phillips attributed the recovery to a link with the Holy Spirit.
"Even in that time you were out," as Phillips recently told Kaminski. "Christ was with you. Nothing can separate you from the love of Christ."
With some additional therapy, Kaminski came through the ordeal and now lives at Heritage House, Lewisburg.
"God saved me and kept me alive for a reason," Kaminski said. "But I don't know what it is yet."
Kaminski had admittedly been disillusioned at various times of his life.
"Everybody wrote me off, that I was going to die," Kaminski recalled. "Even the neurosurgeon wrote me off and said I was going to die. Everybody at the nursing home said (I) was going to die."
Even Kaminski had doubts that his life could continue.
But he said the altered state of mind may have been a preview of a kind, perhaps to reality at another plane.
"I have an idea of what it is going to be like when I really do die," Kaminski said. "God has something in mind for me."
Phillips said Kaminski would be well-suited to talking with people who may not have much church experience.
Kaminksi recalled his goal at Lancaster Seminary was to work with people who face significant struggles and have led themselves to believe they are irredeemable.
Kaminski has published memoirs titled "Life After Russian Roulette: Redemption" and a summation of his life in organized crime and drugs titled "The Dark Soul." A third book, "Sharon's Light," is a work in progress.
