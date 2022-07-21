Northumberland County Court Sentencings
• Graydon Coup, 33, of Watsontown, 12 months probation, fines, fees and costs for disorderly conduct and harassment.
Coup was charged by Watsontown Police regarding incidents on Jan. 12 and Jan. 18.
• Alexander Spence, 29, of Milton, one month house arrest, two years probation, fines, fees and costs for resisting arrest.
Charges of strangulation, disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment, two counts of simple assault, endangering the welfare of children, possession of a weapon, and two counts of terroristic threats were dropped.
Milton Borough Police charged Spence regarding a Feb. 25, 2021, incident.
• Bradley Snyder, 38, of Northumberland, one year house arrest, five years probation, 18 months license suspension, fines, fees and costs for driving under the influence.
Snyder was charged by Milton Borough Police regarding a May 15, 2019, incident.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Hector M. Rodriguez-Vazquez, 26, of Northumberland, was charged with two counts of DUI, careless driving and a speeding violation after a traffic stop.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police tracked a vehicle at 1:30 a.m. March 20 from Stein Lane to Furnace Road southbound along Route 15, allegedly speeding and not following lane lines.
Rodruiguez-Vazquez, determined to be the motorist, was charged after allegedly exhibiting signs of alcoholic beverage consumption and a blood test which allegedly showed a 0.196% alcohol level.
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Justin Scharfe, 31, of Williamsport, was charged with DUI, speeding, careless driving, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, out-of-state vehicle not registered and display plate in improper vehicle after a traffic stop and investigation.
Troopers alleged that at 7:42 a.m. June 8 along Route 15 south near Colonel John Kelly Road, radar indicated a vehicle was traveling in excess of the speed limit.
Scharfe, determined to be the motorist, was charged after declining to submit to a blood test and exhibiting signs of alcohol use.
Theft
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Tomas Gonzalez-Benitez, 45, no address given, was charged with felony counts of theft from a motor vehicle, access device issued to another who did not authorize use and receiving stolen property after a theft investigation.
Troopers were called at 3 p.m. July 5 to the 300 block of Smoketown Road for an alleged theft of cash and a debit card from a motor vehicle.
Gonzalez-Benitez was charged after $1,018 in charges to the card at the Lewisburg Walmart were traced.
Theft
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Catalina F. Arya-Arya, 24, no address given, was charged with felony counts of theft from a motor vehicle, access device issued to another who did not authorize use and receiving stolen property after a theft investigation.
Troopers were called at 3 p.m. July 5 to the 300-block of Smoketown Road for an alleged theft of cash and a debit card from a motor vehicle.
Arya-Arya was charged after $1,018 in charges to the card at the Lewisburg Walmart were traced.
Bad checks
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Kenyatta J. Moyer, 39, of Milton, was charged with bad checks after an investigation.
Troopers alleged that Moyer issued checks which did not clear for sun tanning equipment on March 25, May 13 and May 21 to a Kelly Township business.
Moyer was charged after the business owner did not receive a response to a certified letter.
Drug paraphernalia
LEWISBURG — Ahishire A. Gwynn, 30, of Lewisburg, was charged with misdemeanor use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia after an investigation of a reported domestic disturbance.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police allegedly were presented a clear vial with a screw cap during their investigation at about 7:08 p.m. June 28, at 202 St. John St., Lewisburg.
Gwynn was charged after allegedly admitting the vial was used to store methamphetamine.
Marijuana possession
LEWISBURG — Meghan E. Witmer, 27, of Lewisburg, was charged with possession of marijuana for personal use and possession of drug paraphernalia after an investigation of a domestic disturbance.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police were called at about 7 p.m. June 28 to 202 St. John St. and allegedly saw a small device presumably used for smoking and a silver metallic grinder.
Witmer was charged after a male partner alleged the items belonged to her.
Prowling
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Landon W. Washington, 28, of Lewisburg, was charged with criminal trespass, loitering and prowling at night, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after a report of a male acting suspiciously.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police responded at about 1:28 a.m. June 26 to the Fairfield Inn at 70 Hardwood Drive, after employees alleged a male was attempting to break into vehicles and seemed to be intoxicated.
Washington, who was petitioned for a mental health evaluation, was charged after allegedly evading officers, engaging in a struggle and sedation for further evaluation by medical staff.
State Police at Milton Drug possession
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A 58-year-old Williamsport man was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop conducted at 4:31 p.m. July 11 along Interstate 80 westbound, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Drug possession
COOPER TOWNSHIP — During a traffic stop, troopers said a 41-year-old Berwick man was found to be in possession of drugs.
The incident occurred at 11:47 p.m. July 8 at Montour Boulevard and County Line Drive, Cooper Township, Montour County.
Drug possession
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — During a traffic stop, troopers found a 35-year-old man from Bronx, N.Y., to be in possession of drugs.
The stop was conducted at 9:13 a.m. July 11 along Interstate 80 eastbound, White Deer Township, Union County.
False identification
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — During a traffic stop, troopers said Joseph Horger, 42, of Waynesburg, provided a false identification.
The incident occurred at 3:30 p.m. July 11 along Interstate 80 westbound, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
State Police at Selinsgrove Two-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 10:09 p.m. July 18 at North Susquehanna Trail and Route 11, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2008 Nissan Sentra driven by Nichole Criswell, 22, of Millmont, traveled through a red light and struck a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Denise Jordan, 51, of Beavertown.
Criswell was cited with traffic-control signals.
State Police at Montoursville Two-vehicle crash
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A possible injury was reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 5:58 a.m. July 18 along Route 405, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Thomas Wertman, 52, of Muncy, attempted to turn left from Route 405 onto Seagers Station Road and struck a 2001 Ford Focus driven by Zachary Sauers, 31, of Montgomery.
Sauers was transported to UPMC Muncy for treatment of a possible injury. Wertman was cited with vehicle turning left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.