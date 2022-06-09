Mayor proclaims June as Pride Month

MILTON — At Wednesday’s borough council meeting, Mayor Tom Aber issued a proclamation recognizing June as Pride Month within the Borough of Milton.
The proclamation, read on behalf of the mayor by Council President Jamie Walker, touched on the civil rights that members of the lesbian, bisexual, gay, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) community have worked to achieve since the Stonewall Riots in New York City.
“A historic turning point occurred on June 28, 1969, in New York City, with the onset of the Stonewall Riots. During the riots, the LGBTQ+ citizen rose up and fought against the discriminatory criminal laws that have since been declared unconstitutional, and the LGBTQ+ Pride celebrations have taken place around the country every June to commemorate the beginning of the Stonewall Riots,” read the proclamation.
“We urge all residents to respect and honor our diverse community, celebrate, and build a culture of inclusiveness and acceptance.”
Victoria Rosancrans, Kristine Rosancrans, and Gwen Bobbie, members of the local LGBTQ+ advocacy group Pride of the Susquehanna Valley, were present at the meeting to accept a copy of the proclamation from Aber.
“On behalf of Pride of the Susquehanna Valley, thank you for taking the time to actually read this, because often it is just voted on and passed over and handed to us. So thank you for reading it because the words in here are so important to us and to all those in our community of Milton,” said Victoria Rosancrans.
Borough Manager Jess Novinger said construction materials for the new cemetery garage will be delivered on Thursday, June 16, with an anticipated two days of construction able to begin the week of June 20. A contract for the project was previously awarded by the borough to Dutchman Construction for $83,254.
Council voted to approve the awarding of an engineering bid for the demolition of a property at 332 Beaver St. to KPI Technology for $7,800. Novinger said the borough had hoped to keep the labor in-house but liabilities necessitated an outside engineering study.
Police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said a number of Milton Police Department officers participated in ALICE active shooter response training at the Milton Area School District. The department will continue to work with the school on drills and scenarios with the students and staff going forward.
Deputy Fire Chief Joe Lupo said the Milton Fire Department has seen more action this month than previously, with 10 calls since the start of June.
A request from the Susquehanna Valley Fast Pitch Umpires Association to use two of the dirt infields at the Milton Little League Fields on July 9 and 10 was also approved by council.
