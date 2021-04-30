MILTON — A COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in 13 members of the Pennsylvania National Guard being deployed to the Rockwell Retirement and Community Arts Center on South Turbot Avenue in Milton.
Brad Rhen, deputy state public affairs officer for the Pennsylvania National Guard, confirmed the deployment Friday afternoon.
"This mission is scheduled to end on May 6, but may be extended based on need," Rhen wrote, in an email to The Standard-Journal.
"Our staffing support teams are usually a combination of medical and general-purpose personnel," he continued. "Our medical personnel can help with non-acute care of patients, such as checking vitals, and the general-purpose personnel can help with a wide variety of daily tasks, such as delivering meals and cleaning."
The center is licensed through the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) as a personal care home, with a capacity of 224 residents. Commonwealth Real Estate Investors holds the license to the facility.
Erin James, DHS press secretary, confirmed the department, through the Regional Congregate Care Assistance Teams (RCAT) program, is assisting staff and residents of the center.
"The RCAT program provides support with COVID-19 testing, staffing assistance and rapid response in the event of an outbreak at a long-term care facility," James wrote, in an email to The Standard-Journal. "To protect the privacy of individuals and the confidentiality of personal health information, we cannot disclose additional details at this time."
Due to confidentiality concerns, she said the DHS cannot disclose the number of residents or staff who have contracted COVID-19.
Northumberland County Commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano said the Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging was notified of the National Guard deployment to Milton at 9 a.m. Friday by an ombudsman, a county contractor involved with Rockwell.
"That person notified us (Friday) morning there's a (COVID-19) outbreak that's been growing the last two weeks, and it's come to the point where the National Guard has been deployed," Schiccatano said.
Schiccatano said he heard a number of the center's staff are on leave due to contracting the virus.
"Any help that we can give, we will be available to do so," he said.
Schiccatano noted the county was recently involved in promoting and organizing two COVID-19 vaccination clinics, one held in Sunbury the other in Shamokin.
"I attended both of those," he said. "They were mostly (vaccinating) our senior citizens."
Milton Borough Manager Jess Novinger said the borough was not notified of the National Guard being deployed to Rockwell.
