Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain early. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain early. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.