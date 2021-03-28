LEWISBURG — Singercise, a free program for those living with Parkinson’s disease and their care partners, will begin its fourth session on April 7.
Class will meet from 1 to 2 p.m. each Wednesday via Zoom, and in person from 2:15 to 3:30 p.m. through June 23 at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center.
Offered through the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA thanks to a community grant from the Parkinson’s Foundation, Singercise uses music therapy and group-singing to work out little muscles that play a crucial role in swallowing and respiratory control.
Participants can expect to see improvements in vocal intensity, speech intelligibility, respiration and swallowing. The program can also act as a source of social support for participants, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, where many who suffer Parkinson’s are homebound.
Class will be facilitated by board-certified music therapist Alysha Suley, a member of the American Music Therapy Association and the International Association for Music and Medicine. Singercise is open to individuals of all physical ability and fitness levels.
To register to participate, call 570-556-4191 or visit gsvymca.org.
