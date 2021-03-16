MILTON — The Membership and Outreach Committee of the First Presbyterian Church of Milton will be offering free sauerkraut and pork take-out meals for members of the community Saturday, March 27.
The meals may be picked up between 2 and 4 p.m. at the kitchen door, rear 47 Walnut St.
Reservations are required and may be made by calling the church office between 9 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday at 570-742-4491.
The deadline to make reservations is Wednesday, March 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.