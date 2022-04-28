TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society Strawberry Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at Historic Warrior Run Church, located at the intersection of Susquehanna Trail and Eighth Street Drive.
A hymn sing will take place at 1:30 p.m., with Dale Chomas as organist and Randy Watts leading the singing. A Presbyterian hymnal published in 1895 will be used.
The history and story behind some of the songs will be shared.
Items available for purchase during the festival wi ll include homemade ice cream, ham barbecue, hotdogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers and strawberry desserts.
