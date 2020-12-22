MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 36-year-old Liverpool man is jailed in Snyder County on charges he threatened a CVS pharmacist during a robbery attempt.

The allegations stem from an incident at 11:55 a.m. Dec. 21 at the CVS located in Target, Marketplace Boulevard, Monroe Township.

Eric Shingara allegedly approached the pharmacist, a 40-year-old Watsontown woman, placed a pastic bag on the counter and demanded prescription medication. When the pharmacist did not act on his demand, Shingara allegedly pulled a knife. When he did not gain access to any medication, Shingara allegedly fled.

He was taken into custody at his residence later that evening, troopers noted. It was determined through the investigation that Shingara acted alone.

State police expressed gratitude to the public for assistance in identifying Shingara.