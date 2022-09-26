MIFFLINBURG — Roupp Funeral Home recently hosted a Fireman’s Appreciation Gathering for Mifflinburg Hose Company members and their families.
During the event, Andre Roupp presented a check to Chuck Klose, president of Mifflinburg Hose Company, for $5,000, to kick off the department’s fundraising campaign to purchase new fire truck apparatus.
The department has started the campaign to replace its 1999 aerial truck and 2005 pumper truck, which is the first to respond to most instances.
Food was catered by Ard’s Farm.
For information on helping the Mifflinburg Hose Company continue raise money the purchase of the new apparatus, call 570-966-1591.
Checks to support the campaign can be sent to Mifflinburg Hose Company, 325 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844. “Fund Drive” or “Capital Campaign” should be written on the check memo line.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
