MILTON — As law enforcement agencies across the country are working to grow and adapt to changing conditions in communities and standards of accountability, the Milton Police Department is taking steps to ensure transparency for officers and the community with the implementation of body cameras.
Milton Chief of Police Curt Zettlemoyer said the push to get the department outfitted with body cameras has been in the works for close to two years, predating the recent rush to implement the devices in departments nationwide.
"If you look at law enforcement over the years — from where we started to where we're at now — it's a whole different environment that we're working in and what the expectations are, and you have to change with those societal expectations," said Zettlemoyer.
Zettlemoyer said the cameras help promote transparency for both the department and the public, providing officers with sound legal evidence and the community with a sense of security.
"It's about transparency. When the officers have the cameras it creates accountability for all parties that are involved in the incident. I think given the current trends we're seeing in the courts, if you end up taking something to a jury trial, the video evidence is definitely beneficial for the prosecution," Zettlemoyer said.
"I think the public also knows that what the officer was doing or saying was on video as well and, if it is a criminal arrest, when they go to court, they'll see that footage in court," he continued.
The body camera initiative was led by the department's supervisory staff and, in March 2021, borough council allocated $9,868 in funds to the department for the purchase of six Motorola V300 body cameras.
Zettlemoyer said the brand of camera was chosen because of Motorola's good reputation in the industry and the consistency that a major company brings to services like software updates and storage servers. Prior to the purchase, the department evaluated a number of different brands on the market before settling on the V300 model, which was previously produced by WatchGuard until the company was purchased by Motorola.
"We dealt with months and months of delays because of things that occurred with COVID and with everything that had happened nationally, they were filling orders for large agencies. Eventually our system arrived and we were able to implement and put them into place," Zettlemoyer explained.
Officers underwent a 30-day testing phase to familiarize themselves with the cameras and the process of recording and uploading their on-duty videos. At the start of an officer's shift they will sign out one of the cameras, which can be activated at the press of a button when responding to an incident or arriving on the scene of a crime. Upon returning from their shift, the camera can be docked and the footage uploaded to Motorola's cloud storage system.
"The reason why we went with the cloud initially here is because we didn't know how much data we were going to have within a year. By going to the cloud, we'll be able to look and see where we're at for the first year, and get trends and see if it's more cost effective bring your own server in or store it on the cloud," Zettlemoyer explained.
So far, Zettlemoyer said, the cameras have already proven useful to the department, both in documenting evidence but also defusing situations where recordings can dissuade individuals from escalating a conflict.
"It goes both ways. We've had officers who have had interactions with people that realize they're being recorded ... and sometimes people calm down," he said. "As far as even crime scenes, you can document as the officer makes entry into the residence and you have the video footage from the actual crime scene when the officer arrives."
Staff writer Matt Stulberg can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email matts@standard-journal.com.
