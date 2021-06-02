District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Shawn C. Lloyd, 48, of Lewisburg, was charged with DUI after a distress call.
Troopers responded at 9 p.m. April 19 to 6594 Col. John Kelly Road to a report that Lloyd allegedly threatened to harm himself with a motor vehicle after consuming alcoholic beverages.
They arrived prior to Lloyd’s arrival and after a standard field sobriety test attested to signs of alleged impairment.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Shanyahn E. Greene, 26, of Johnstown, was charged with DUI alcohol or controlled substance after a traffic stop for an alleged tinted window violation.
Troopers said at 12:11 p.m. April 23, along eastbound Interstate 80 at mile marker 208, Greene allegedly exhibited signs of marijuana impairment and admitted to smoking the substance earlier in the day.
Green, charged with misdemeanors and a summary allegation for tinted windows, had a preliminary hearing scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27.
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Robert A. Daubert, 46, of Watsontown was charged with two counts of misdemeanor DUI and summary allegations after a crash investigation.
Troopers were dispatched at 11:46 p.m. April 22 to 8555 Col. John Kelly Road for a report that a vehicle crashed into a house and left the scene.
Daubert was detained for a blood draw after his vehicle was stopped on Crossroads Drive due to a headlamp out and other damage later connected to allegedly crashing into the structure.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Colton L. Weikel, 26, of Sunbury, was charged with two counts of DUI and summary allegations after allegedly failing to stop at a stop sign and a pursuit.
At about 2:45 a.m. March 20 at International Drive and AJK Boulevard, troopers claimed Weikel failed to stop at a stop sign then continued on Route 15 northbound at speeds exceeding 100 mph.
Weikel, who has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, allegedly stopped after exiting the highway at New Columbia.
DUI
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Martez J.J. Turner, 26, of Stow, Ohio, was charged with DUI, endangering the welfare of children and summary allegations after allegedly driving for over two miles in the left lane of Interstate 80 when the right lane was available.
At 8:48 a.m. May 14 near eastbound mile marker 197.7, troopers stopped the vehicle and claimed to have detected the odor of presumed marijuana and that a field sobriety test showed signs of alleged impairment.
Martez, who has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, allegedly told troopers two children also in the vehicle were traveling with him.
Preliminary hearings
Note: Defendants who waived or had hearing held are due for formal arraignment July 26 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, follow too closely and obscured plates filed against Luis Angel Rodriguez-Gonzalez, 21, of Martinez, Calif., were withdrawn.
• Kelli Argia Edwards, 29, of Olyphant, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on two felony counts of endangering welfare of children, misdemeanor counts of DUI, terroristic threats, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture controlled substance and summary counts of driving unregistered vehicle, operate vehicle without required financial responsibility and careless driving.
• A misdemeanor count of criminal mischief filed against Zachary Garcia, 30, of Allenwood, was held for court.
• Bayrron Darien Williams, 33, of Toledo, Ohio, pleaded guilty to possession of a small amount of marijuana. A misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary count of driving in right lane were withdrawn.
State Police At Milton DUI
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A Danville man allegedly showed signs of impairment during a DUI checkpoint at 1:02 a.m. May 31 along Routes 405 and 45, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Treyvon Lee, 22, was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Two Turbotville men sustained suspected minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash at 4:48 p.m. May 31 along Route 44, west of Welliver Road, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Jacob R. Schmidt, 31, of Turbotville, was traveling north when it struck a southbound 2017 Subaru Outback driven by Ashley B. Reasner, 86, of Turbotville, as the Subaru made a left turn into a driveway. Both drivers were belted and both drivers were transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with suspected minor injuries.
Strangulation
MIFFLINBURG — A Mifflinburg man was charged with strangulation, endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault and harassment after a state police investigation of suspected child abuse.
Brandon Wilson, 31, has been charged stemming from allegations that run from 8 a.m. Jan. 1, 2020 through 4:35 p.m. May 26 along Forest Hill Road, Mifflinburg, Union County. Wilson allegedly physically abused an 11-year-old girl by choking, hitting and dragging the girl by her hair, police noted.
Theft from a motor vehicle
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Someone took a drivers license and $200 cash from a 2018 Hyundai Accent belonging to Jocelyn Bitting, 19, of New Columbia, police reported.
The alleged incident occurred between 1 and 8 a.m. May 27 at 156 Park Drive, Gregg Township, Union County. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Overdose
TURBOTVILLE — A male overdosed on heroin at 5:24 p.m. May 31 along Main Street, Turbotville, Northumberland County, police reported.
The male was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment, it was noted.
Theft by deception
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged identity theft reported by Kellie Renee Grose, 52, of Watsontown, at 9:15 a.m. May 31 along South Jones Drive.
Theft by deception
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Someone opened a fraudulent unemployment claim in the name of Steven Martz, 51, of Danville, troopers noted.
The alleged incident was reported at 4:48 p.m. June 1 along Jackson Road, Liberty Township, Montour County.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
SHAMOKIN DAM — Gregory Keister, 62, of Selinsgrove, was arrested for DUI after a traffic stop at 2:57 a.m. May 31 along South Old Trail and Arbogast Avenue, Shamokin Dam.
Troopers said a 2007 Toyota Corolla was stopped.
DUI
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers arrested a 26-year-old Selinsgrove man after his vehicle was pulled over for allegedly running a stop sign.
The stop of a 2008 Volvo SC90 occurred at 1:21 a.m. May 31 along North Market and Bridge streets, Penn Township, Snyder County. The man, who was not named, was determined to be under the influence of marijuana and in possession of drug paraphernalia, police noted.
DUI
SELINSGROVE — A 2006 Volkwagen Jetta was stopped for allegedly speeding at 11:12 a.m. May 29 along Route 11 northbound and the driver was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
Troopers said Przemyslaw Kazberuk, 33, of Middleburg, was arrested for DUI.
Warrant
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta was stopped for speeding at which time the driver was found to be wanted in Illinois.
The unnamed driver was arrested and committed to Snyder County Prison, police noted. The stop occurred at 12:30 p.m. at 81 Lorian Drive, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Possession
BEAVER TOWNSHIP — A 22-year-old Cocolamus woman was cited after a small amount of THC was was seized from a vehicle.
Troopers said a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze was stopped at 7:04 p.m. May 31 along Paxtonville Road and Route 522, Beaver Township, Snyder County.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Saturday: Traffic complaint, 12:46 p.m., Westbranch Highway and Cardinal Street; dispute, 1:21 p.m., Market Street; complaint, 1:21 p.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 1:42 p.m., Market at South Third streets; property issue, 4:31 p.m., North Fifth Street; reportable accident, 8:07 p.m., Market and Seventh streets; assist police agency, 9:11 p.m., East Walter Street, McClure; reckless operation, 9:13 p.m., Lewisburg; traffic warning, 9:22 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Moser Lane.
• Friday: Panic alarm, 12:06 a.m., South Fifth Street; DUI arrest, 12:52 a.m., South Seventh and St. George streets; panic alarm, 8:09 a.m., Buffalo Road; traffic warning, 12:55 p.m., Westbranch Highway; motorist assist, 1:39 p.m., Market Street and Derr Drive; fraud, 1:51 p.m, River Road, East Buffalo Township; phone call request, 3:36 p.m., Victoria Lane, East Buffalo Township; be on the lookout, 7:24 p.m., File Road, Turbot Township; assist police agency, 8:07 p.m., Airport Road at William Penn Drive, Kelly Township; wanted person, 8:59 p.m., Essex Place, East Buffalo Township; complaint, 9:17 p.m., Cherry Alley; police information, 10 p.m., Essex Place, East Buffalo Township; non-injury accident, 10:27 p.m., Route 15 and Furnace Road.
Union County Divorces granted
• Glenda L. Sheesley, Gary L. Sheesley, 7 years
• Faisal Alqatani, Nelia Borisov, 6 years
• Priscilla Hostetter, Joel S. Santiago, 6 years
• Gail McRae, Gary McRae, 7 years, Justin Kline, Kristy Kline, 8 years
Marriage licenses
• Amie Marie Young, 44, New Columbia; William Thomas Moran, 53, Mifflinburg
• Bryan Joseph Gwynn, 56, Lewisburg; Danielle Michelle Snyder, 54, Lewisburg
