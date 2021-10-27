MILTON — The Center for Dairy Excellence, in partnership with the Penn State Extension Dairy Team, will h old a roundtable discussion from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Good Wil's Restaurant, 24 Weaver Lane, Milton.
The discussion will focus on business planning for dairy operations. Attendees will receive a business plan and template, and learn the steps involved in developing a plan.
Advanced registration is encouraged and can be completed at www.centerfordairyexcellence.org/roundtable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.