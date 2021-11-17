WATSONTOWN — A potential habitat for the threatened Eastern spadefoot toad was identified in the area of a PPL work site along Route 405 north of Milton and south of Watsontown.
Tracie Witter, regional affairs director with PPL Electric Utilities, noted that as part of standing permitting processes, Pa. Fish and Boat Commission identified the habitat near the West Branch of the Susquehanna River.
Chris Urban, a biologist with the Fish about Boat Commission, said the toads are in the area but not known to be in the immediate vicinity of the work being done. A habitat assessment was requested by Fish and Boat, and received from PPL, according to Urban.
“They had a consultant that specializes in that type work and he pointed out some areas that were of concern for us,” said Urban. “We asked that work be done during their brumation period, basically the same as hibernation, where they sustain themselves below the frostline.”
The Eastern spadefoot toad is nocturnal and brumates October through mid March.
When work is done outside that timeframe, Urban said PPL is to have a biologist on site to ensure the toad is not impacted. Mitigation measures have been implemented and PPL is working with Fish and Boat throughout the process, Urban said.
Witter noted that PPL erected physical barriers to include silt fencing and straw bales to be used during construction. Wood timber mats will be used to protect and minimize disturbance in wetland areas.
Additionally, Witter said a qualified biologist will inspect the site daily to ensure the toads don’t enter work areas. Fish and Boat may conduct inspections periodically.
The toad is small, up to about 2.5 inches, and was labeled by Fish and Boat as endangered in 2005. It can be found in 11 counties: Adams, berks, Bucks, Centre, Cumberland, Franklin, Lehigh, Northampton, Northumberland, Union and York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.