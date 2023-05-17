WILKES-BARRE — Round Room Live, in partnership with Hasbro Inc., has announced that "Peppa Pig’s Sing-Along Party!" will be held Wednesday, Dec. 13, at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Lewisburg.
Peppa, George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig will be singing along to some of their favorite songs, and they invite children and families alike to join in the fun. Dance, clap, and sing with Peppa and her family along with Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe.
“We are incredibly excited to bring Peppa and her family back to the stage with this brand-new show!” said Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live. “Peppa is such a beloved character and we’re proud to continue to offer new, engaging, and memorable experiences for Peppa fans all over the world.”
“After a successful run of Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure we couldn’t be more excited to partner once again with our friends at Round Room Live to bring a brand-new production to fans of Peppa,” said Matt Proulx, vice president of Location Based Entertainment at Hasbro. “With this new immersive show, we are continuing our Blueprint 2.0 strategy of delivering more meaningful ways for families to connect with our beloved brands. Whether they follow along with the series, come to the live show, or visit a Peppa theme park, we’re thrilled to build on our offerings for Peppa fans and their families. We cannot wait for guests to see this new show, and to create lifelong memories with Peppa and her friends.”
