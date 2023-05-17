WILKES-BARRE — Round Room Live, in partnership with Hasbro Inc., has announced that "Peppa Pig’s Sing-Along Party!" will be held Wednesday, Dec. 13, at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Lewisburg.

Peppa, George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig will be singing along to some of their favorite songs, and they invite children and families alike to join in the fun. Dance, clap, and sing with Peppa and her family along with Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe.

