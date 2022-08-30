WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP - Roadwork on Old Route 15 in Union County is causing some traffic woes for local motorists. While most local traffic isn't having an issue with the roadwork, reports of large trucks using Harbeson Road as a way around roadwork, is causing headaches for local motorists. At issue is a small bridge crossing White Deer Creek on Harbeson Road and the large 18 wheelers that get stuck on the bridge.
White Deer Township Supervisor Carl Dieffenbach says the project on Old Route 15 is being undertaken by PennDot, he's hoping is completed within the next two months. As for the issues with stuck rigs on Harbeson Road, Dieffenbach says that while their is signage in place warning big trucks not to use Harbeson Road, too many of big rig drivers choose to ignore the signs and then wind up getting stuck on the small bridge. He says the bridge has some damage due to the heavy trucks, but was inspected Monday August 29, 2022 and is ok to drive across by local motorists.
