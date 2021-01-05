MONTOURSVILLE — Efforts to find additional passenger flights to serve Williamsport Regional Airport (WRA) continued this week even as the return of daily service was imminent.
Richard Howell, WRA executive director, said the single American Airlines flight connecting the region with Philadelphia was encouraging. He credited passage of the second federal COVID-19 relief bill for the return of service through the end of March.
“There is a minimum service guarantee under the bill,” Howell said. “We’re hopeful with (American) coming back in we’ll have the opportunity once again to prove the market to them and be able to keep them involved.”
Service to Philadelphia was expected to start today after a service to Charlotte, N.C. was suspended in November amid low ridership due to COVID-19 and expiration of service requirements associated with the first coronavirus relief act.
“We were kind of hopeful they would come back and still continue to take us to Charlotte,” Howell said. “We really believe that Charlotte probably is a better connecting market for this market than Philadelphia, but right at this particular point in time, we’ll take what we can get.”
Howell said the airport authority would continue to work with American Airlines. Additional carriers would also be sought, a plan unchanged since last year.
“A lot of our traffic goes to the southeast,” he added. “Charlotte made good sense for us to go there an get where we were going.”
American will receive paycheck protection program money to maintain the service.
The need for long-term passenger service to WRA was brought to the attention of Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) at a recent online meeting hosted by the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) encouraged Keller to get all area members of Congress in on an effort to restore service for the long run. Jason Fink, Williamsport/Lycoming County Chamber of Commerce president, also joined the meeting to stress the need for continuous service to the region.
