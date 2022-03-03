WILLIAMSPORT — Coronavirus was on the minds of some callers Wednesday evening during a UPMC North Central Pa. telephone town hall meeting.
Originating in Williamsport, Dr. David J. Lopatofsky, UPMC Family Medicine specialist, and Patti Jackson-Gehris, UPMC North Central Pa. chief operating officer (COO), took transcribed questions from callers.
In response to a question, Lopatofsky said COVID-19 symptoms are not automatically considered an emergency. He noted a majority of symptoms start mildly like a common cold or flu, but if a person has severe shortness of breath a visit to an emergency department, or a call to 9-1-1, should be considered.
Facial covering guidelines will remain in place at UPMC facilities, Lopatofsky said. Recent easing of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) masking requirements do not apply to health care facilities.
“In health care environments we have people who are vulnerable, immunosuppressed, elderly or possibly ill with more severe symptoms,” he said. “We need to continue to mask in all our health care facilities. That includes outpatient practices (and) areas we do lab testing or imaging.”
Lopatofsky added that emergency department patients often arrived with severe injuries and cardiac troubles and were “fast tracked.” But he said minor symptoms such as sprained ankles, sore throats and the like may have been delayed during waves of more severe illness.
Lopatofsky noted if the trend of falling COVID-19 cases the last three weeks holds, wait times will soon return to “normal state” at urgent care facilities and emergency rooms.
Callers wanted to know about new ways patients and doctors can connect. They included questions about telemedicine, whereby a patient can be seen by a doctor via a video link.
Jackson-Gehris and her family have used video for medical visits. She said telemedicine is like going to a doctor, except that the doctor pops up on a computer screen rather than seeing a patient in person.
“They’ll have your information and introduce themselves, telling you what kind of provider they are,” Jackson-Gehris said. “Then they will talk to you and they will ask you about your symptoms. Sometimes they will ask you to sent photos if it is something they might need to look at.”
From there, Jackson-Gehris said doctors doing telemedicine may provide guidance and treatment, call in a prescription or refer a patients to other treatment. Or they may request that a patient go to their primary care physician or the emergency department.
Lopatofsky cautioned it’s unwise to delay cancer screenings, after an attendee said they heard putting off screening was a bad idea.
“We know that cancer almost never causes symptoms until it is too late,” he said. “We know that the benefits of cancer screenings such as mammograms, colonoscopies, physical exams (and) pap smears are very effective and proven to save lives.”
Lopatofsky said health care professionals have seen unprecedented numbers of patients come in with late stages of cancers. Screenings are recommended.
He added that UPMC is taking new patients at all practices.
Jackson-Gehris said new services will be coming to the region, based on a survey of needs. Services include expansion of pediatric care based in emergency departments and expansion of women’s services. The latter includes providing surgery for advanced gynecological issues.
“We just brought on two new vascular surgeons,” Jackson-Gehris said. “They are extreme skilled and talented and will bring a new vascular surgery component we will be able to do.”
Jackson-Gehris said employment opportunities are available at UPMC facilities in both clinical and non-clinical positions. They include entry-level positions with training and career path options in dietary departments, security, maintenance, environmental services, information technology and others.
Clinical career opportunities range from pharmacy and lab technicians all the way up to registered nurse and licensed practical nurse. Visit www.upmc.com and search for careers for more information.
