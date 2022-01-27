SELINSGROVE — Two local students were among those to graduate in December from Susquehanna University.
The students, their hometowns and degrees are:
• Heather Mena-Carias, Lewisburg, Bachelor of Arts in international studies with an emphasis in comparative cultural studies and Spanish studies.
• Cassie West, Lewisburg, Bacherlor of Science in finance.
