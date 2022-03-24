District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Holly M. Smith, 18, of Milton, was charged with driving under the influence (three counts) and summary allegations after a crash investigation.
Troopers were called at 12:49 a.m. Feb. 11 to Crossroads Drive, east of Churches Road, Kelly Township, Union County, for a report of a one-vehicle crash.
Smith, determined to be the operator of the vehicle, allegedly showed signs of impairment and was charged after blood test results were returned.
LEWISBURG — Anthony D. Pirraglia, 46, of Mifflinburg, was charged with driving under the influence (two counts) and summary allegations after a crash investigation.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police stopped at 4:45 p.m. Feb. 15 in the 700 block of Market Street after two vehicles apparently collided, one into the rear of another.
Pirraglia, determined to be the driver of the trailing vehicle, was charged after allegedly exhibiting signs of impairment and results of a blood draw.
State Police At Milton Suicide attempt
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to reports of a 25-year-old Montandon man threatening himself with a knife.
The incident occurred at 10:55 a.m. March 16 along Delaney Street, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Union County Divorces granted
• Jay E. Metzger, Lisa M. Metzger, 6 years
• Roberta L. Cornelius, David L. Cornelius, 40 years
• Kayla M. Wiser, Brett A. Wiser, 6 years
Marriage licenses
• Brian Shirk Zimmerman, 21, Millmont; Lillian Martin Zimmerman, 20, Millmont
• Cory Alan Landis, 27, Lewisburg; Elizabeth Sue Gembic, 26, Lewisburg
• Tausha Ann Walter, 41, Millmont; Fredrick Joseph Martin IV, 42, Millmont
• Sharon Marie Cawley, 65, Milton; Samuel Osborn French, 58, Milton
Deed transfers
• Troy Gaugler, Barbara K. Gaugler to Troy Gaugler, Barbara Gaugler, property in Buffalo Township, $.
• Troy Gaugler, Barbara Gaugler to Troy Gaugler, Barbara Gaugler, three properties in Buffalo Township, $1 apiece.
• Randy L. Gaugler, Brenda L. Gaugler to Randy L. Gaugler, Brenda L. Gaugler, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Betty J. Eyler to Ronald J. Mabus, Rosalyn A. Mabus, property in Lewisburg, $5,000.
• John W. Stahl executor, Wendell Englehard Stahl estate, Marianne K. Lemon executor, John W. Stahl, Nancy J. Stahl to David C. Whittaker, Sharon L. Whittaker, property in Buffalo Township, corrective deed, $1.
• Marvin Wayne Stahl, Wayne M. Stahl, Nancy J. Stahl to Yvonne A. Yoder, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Gary Allen Pfleegor, Sandra Louis Pfleegor to Michael Wayne Magaha, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Michael E. Grove, Jane Grove, Steven W. Grove, Cynthia Grove, Douglas A. Grove , Susan Grove, Zachary Mitchell to Rhona Prutzman, Loren C. Prutzman, property in Lewis Township, corrective deed, $1.
• Christine Williams, Edward A. Ludes to Edward A. Ludes, Christine Williams, property in Union Township, $1.
• Marcia K. Hoffman to Marcia K. Hoffman, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Timothy J. Spangler, Carole B. Spangler to Timothy J. Spangler, Carole B. Spangler, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Tyler L. Perrin to Ryan Davis, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• James J. Pachucki Jr., Vicki M. Pachucki to James J. Pachucki Jr., property in Mifflinburg/West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Virginia M. Means to Joellyn M. Zimmerman, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Enos M. Yoder, Dena E. Yoder to Amos C. Hostetler, Daniel M. Hostetler Barbara N. Hostetler, property in Union Independent Township, $1.
• Scott L. Reigle, Diane K. Reigle to Scott L. Reigle, Matthew L. Reigle, Lonnie L. Reigle, Michele L. Reigle, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Paul A. Haines Jr., Angela S. Kutruff, Angela Suzanne Kutruff Haines to Paul A. Haines Jr., Angela Suzanne Kutruff Haines, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Margaret E. Lauver to Union County Conservation District, Limestone Township riparian buffer protection, no cash consideration.
• Gregory Alan Krohn, Barbara Goodman Krohn to Gregory A. Krohn trustee, Barbara G. Krohn trustee, Gregory A. Krohn and Barbara G. Krohn revocable agreement of trust, Gregory A. Krohn revocable agreement of trust, Barbara G. Krohn revocable agreement of trust, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Norman G. Conrad, Bonita L. Conrad to Celeste Conrad Holmes trustee, Adam Conrad trustee, Clara Ann Conrad trustee, Bonita L. Conrad family protection trust, Norman G. Conrad family protection trust, Norman G. and Bonita L. Conrad family protection trust, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• James J. Pachuki Jr., Vicki M. Pachuki to James J. Pachuki Jr., property in Mifflinburg/West Buffalo Township, corrective deed, $1.
• Bryan M. King, Jamie L. King to Jessica A. Grice, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Rhoda H. Siegrist to Nathan J. Siegrist, Rhoda H. Siegrist, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Rhoda H. Siegrist, Nathan J. Siegrist to Siegrist, property in Limestone Towship, $1.
• Brendon K. Fornwalt, Fiona B. Fornwalt to Alison Evans Rague, Jason Stankiewicz, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Tristan D. Roupp, Sarah Roupp to Patrick S. Doskocil, property in East Buffalo Township, $206,000.
• Thomas O. Sweet Jr., Brenda L. Sweet to Tammy M. Ramirez, Bryant Ramirez, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Faith L. Willard trustee, Audrey A. Bahler trustee, Haas family trustee to Lewisburg Area Joint Sewer Authority, East Buffalo Township sewer, $1.
• Kevin A. Gardner, Karen Z. Gardner to Lewisburg Area Joint Sewer Authority, East Buffalo Township sewer, $1.
• Ernest Y. Normington III, Tamara S. Normington to Lewisburg Area Joint Sewer Authority, East Buffalo Township sewer, $1.
• Paul E. Bottiger, Dawn R. Bottiger to Paul E. Bottiger, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
