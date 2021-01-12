LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its February screening schedule.
Masking is required while in hospital facilities and during all in-person screenings. Physical distancing and frequent handwashing/use of hand sanitizer is encouraged as participants move through the screening process.
A skin cancer screen will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 19, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. This free screening, with Daria Keyser, D.O. To schedule an appointment, call 570-768-3200.
A comprehensive blood screen will be held from 6:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 570-768-3200.
Blood pressure and blood sugar screenings are available by appointment at Community Health and Wellness. To schedule an appointment, call 570-768-3200.
