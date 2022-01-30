State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
SHAMOKIN DAM — A Selinsgrove man was allegedly found to be driving under the influence of alcohol when police stopped a 2022 Kia Sportage at 2:04 a.m. Jan. 29 along North Susquehanna Trail and Arbogast Avenue, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
Charges against the 44-year-old are pending toxicology tests.
2-vehicle crash
CENTER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 1:38 p.m. Jan. 23 along Troxelville Road, east of Mountain Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
Jeffrey G. Yetter, 26, of Middleburg, was traveling east in a 2004 Ford Focus when it braked and slid as a 2007 GMC Yukon driven by Ruth A. Vankirk, 55, of Beavertown, backed from a driveway. The Focus struck the GMC and each sustained disabling damage, police reported. Both drivers and passengers were belted.
Yetter will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed and Vankirk will be cited with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 8:23 a.m. Jan. 28 along Route 522 at Salem Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Li Lin, 38, of Selinsgrove, was traveling along University Avenue in a 2019 Ford Escape when it struck a left-turning 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by Robert R. Jordan, 72, of Selinsgrove, police reported. Both drivers were belted.
Lin will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A 66-year-old New Berlin man sustained a possible injury and is under investigation for DUI following a one-vehicle crash at 7:17 p.m. Jan. 22 along Route 104, north of Mitchell Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2001 Cadillac Deville driven by Jeffrey S. Bowers was traveling north when it swerved to avoid a deer and went off the roadway to the east. Police said Bowers had been driving prior to the crash. The investigation is ongoing. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, it was noted.
1-vehicle crash
CENTER TOWNSHIP — A Newport woman escaped injury when her vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment at 12:18 p.m. Jan. 28 along Route 104 at Shambach Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
Terra M. Howell, 20, was traveling south in a 2007 Volvo S40 when it went out of control in a right curve, off the east side of the roadway, into an embankment, crossed the roadway and came to rest against an embankment on the west side of the roadway.
Howell was belted. She will be cited with driving on right side of roadway, police noted.
Theft from building
PENN TOWNSHIP — A Selinsgrove man and woman allegedly found their bedroom ransacked and items missing.
Troopers are investigating the incident, which was reported at noon Jan. 6 along Ridge View Road, Penn Township, Snyder County. A 48-year-old man and 49-year-old woman reported a diamond engagement ring and diamond Masonic ring, both with gold bands, missing.
An investigation is ongoing. The rings are valued at $3,400.
Theft by deception
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly used the personal information of a 48-year-old Beaver Springs man in an attempt to gain unemployment benefits.
Police said the incident was reported at 4:49 p.m. Jan. 28 along Ridge Road, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — An employee at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County, was charged after she allegedly underrang merchandise over the course of two months.
The alleged incidents took place between 7 p.m. Dec. 10 and 9 p.m. Jan. 24. Shana Culver, 23, of New Columbia, was charged with underringing merchandise valued at $123.33.
State Police At Montoursville 3-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a three-vehicle crash at 12:11 p.m. Jan. 28 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
According to police, a 2020 Chevrolet Express driven by an unnamed person was traveling east in the left lane when it attempted to swerve and struck the rear of a 2017 Gillig commercial bus, then struck a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe. The bus and the Tahoe had slowed for a traffic light, police noted.
The driver of the Express will be cited with limitations on overtaking on the left.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Montoursville woman was transported with an unspecified injury following a two-vehicle crash at 6:51 p.m. Jan. 27 along Commerce Park Drive, west of Northway Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Kristina H. Reis, 24, was traveling west in a 2016 Honda Fit when it struck the rear of a 2020 Ford Explorer driven by Taylor Y. Faison, 29, of Lewisburg, as the Ford slowed for a turn, police reported. Reis was belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with an unspecified injury. Faison was belted and sustained what police described as a suspected minor injury, but was not transported.
Reis will be cited with following too closely, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 9:16 a.m. jan. 28 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
A 2006 Chrysler Town and Country driven by an unnamed person was traveling east when it struck the rear of a 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee in snowy conditions. The driver of the Chrysler was issued a warning for following too closely.
1-vehicle crash
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — A Linden man was uninjured when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole at 12:30 a.m. Jan. 29 along East New Road, west of the Northway Road extension, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Christopher M. Eisaman, 35, of Linden, was traveling west when it failed to take a left curve, left the roadway and crashed into a utility pole. Eisaman allegedly fled the scene and was later identified and charged with driving vehicle at safe speed and accidents involving unattended vehicle or property.
1-vehicle crash
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport woman was not injured when her vehicle slid in snowy conditions, left the roadway and struck a log at 4:29 p.m. Jan. 28 along Northway Road, south of Ridge Top Road, Eldred Township, Lycoming County.
Emilee L. Parisi, 25, of Williamsport, was traveling south when it left the roadway and went down a small embankment, police noted. Parisi was belted. She was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
