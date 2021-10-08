LEWISBURG — Real estate, like many other professional fields, has adopted video as a sales tool.
Ann Hilliard, RE/MAX Bridges broker/owner, said new offices at 2006 W. Market St., Lewisburg, included a studio for video recordings.
“Agents that want to do some video can talk about their listings, talk about themselves or talk about the video,” Hilliard said. “Our industry is moving toward a lot of video. So I created a studio so they can go ahead.”
Hilliard said video may be professionally produced or other video may be recorded via phone and uploaded to Facebook or Instagram accounts.
The new office space gives RE/MAX Bridges a little more room for expansion, better parking and is within a more cenral area than previous Lewisburg offices.
Hilliard noted there were some challenges to renovating a former restaurant. Parts of a commercial kitchen once occupied the video area. But the entrance and other spaces were nicely finished and given a comfortable look.
