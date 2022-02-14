HARRISBURG – Today, Gov. Tom Wolf announced nearly $14.2 million in Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act (CDBG-CV) funding to support communities and their residents on a path to success.
“Pennsylvania is making a comeback following the pandemic,” said Gov. Wolf. “These funds ensure that every Pennsylvanian has the opportunity to get back on their feet and succeed without roadblocks.”
Local allocations included:
• $1,040,000 to the Covation Center Inc. through the Partnership for Regional Economic Performance (Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties) to provide grants of up to $85,000 to small businesses throughout Central Pennsylvania. The project will focus on supporting businesses located in low/moderate income areas. The counties expect up to 11 jobs will be created or retained.
CDBG-CV funds are made available through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) and enable communities to effectively prepare for, prevent the spread of, and respond to the impacts of coronavirus in their communities.
