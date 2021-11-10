TURBOTVILLE — With the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania voiding a face covering order put in place by Acting Secretary of Health Allison Beam, masks are once again optional in Mifflinburg, Milton and Warrior Run school districts, at least for the time being.
Warrior Run Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack provided a copy of a letter sent to families in the district Wednesday which stated it now appears as if it will be up to local school districts to decide if masking will be mandated. Notice was provided to Mifflinburg students and parents via a short note on the district’s website.
“Please note that the federal masking mandate remains in effect on school district transportation,” the letter stated.
In response to Wednesday’s court ruling, the letter said the district will revert to its Health and Safety Plan which was in place prior to the order being issued. That plan recommended, but did not require, masks to be worn.
However, Hack said the option of masking may be temporary as the district learned late Wednesday Gov. Tom Wolf will be appealing the court ruling, which may trigger a stay of the mandate.
“We are awaiting further guidance and direction as to whether or not a stay is in place and may need to revise our position moving forward,” Hack said. “Until then, the approach included in the mail (sent to families) stands for at least Thursday.”
Similar to the note which was sent to Warrior Run families, the Milton Area School District posted a statement on its website from the district’s leadership team.
“Our current approved Health and Safety Plan states we will follow all federal, state and local mandates regarding mask wearing,” the statement said. “With that said, in the absence of a mandate, mask wearing becomes a personal choice in our school buildings. The federal order requiring masking on public transportation is still intact.”
The statement from the leadership team said the district will continue to monitor the status of the court’s decision.
Warrior Run’s letter to families encouraged the continued use of preventive measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
“COVID-19 remains very much at large in our community along with a number of other respiratory illnesses,” the letter said. “While we recognize that face coverings are generally unfavorable, we have been able to maintain in-person learning with no building or district closures since the start of the school year. We have been able to greatly reduce the number of unnecessary quarantines due to the masking and social distancing.”
The letter encouraged families to not send students to school who are symptomatic or have been exposed to COVID-19.
“Our number one priority remains the education of our students everyday,” the letter said. “Please help us to make this possible by continuing to follow mitigation efforts that positively impact the collective community.”
According to the Warrior Run School District’s online COVID-19 dashboard, as of Tuesday 17 students in the district have been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the last 10 days.
The following cases were reported: Elementary school, four; middle school, eight; and high school, five.
According to the Milton Area School District’s online COVID-19 dashboard, four students have tested positive for the virus over the last 14 days.
One student in each of the district’s four buildings tested positive, with two additional Baugher Elementary School students presumed positive.
The following number of Milton students have been quarantined over the past 14 days due to potential exposure to the virus: Baugher Elementary School, 14; White Deer Elementary School, five; middle school, 18; and high school, four.
