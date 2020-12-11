As Jimmie Johnson wrapped up his career as a full-time NASCAR competitor this season, he was continually lauded as being a humble, nice-guy. In fact, he was noted for being quite unassuming for a seven-time champion of auto racing’s biggest series in the United States.
As I was hearing all of these things spoken of Johnson, I thought back to an encounter I had with him just after he wrapped up his record-tying seventh championship in 2016.
Johnson was close friends with the late Blaise Alexander, the Montoursville native who was killed in a 2001 ARCA race at Charlotte. For The Standard-Journal’s annual NASCAR publication in 2017, I was able to conduct a phone interview with Johnson about his friendship with Alexander.
What follows first are excerpts from a column I wrote at the time about my conversation with Johnson, as well as excerpts from two different stories I wrote about Johnson’s friendship with Alexander.
As I picked up my newsroom phone to take Johnson’s call, I was immediately impressed.
“Hey Kevin, this is Jimmie Johnson calling. How are you?”
Those initial words from NASCAR’s defending champion immediately struck me. Johnson greeted me like we had known each other for years.
Throughout our conversation, I kept saying to myself “he really is an all-around nice guy.”
Those sentiments were echoed as I later talked with those who know Johnson.
Lisa Mattern-Stokes, of Milton, played a big part in Alexander’s racing career. Her family and the Alexanders were close and the trucking company she owned at the time — the Milton-based Lisa Express — sponsored Alexander.
“When B.R. passed away, (Johnson) dropped everything and came to the services,” Mattern-Stokes said. “It says a lot about his personality.”
The morning after Alexander’s fatal crash, a friend used a Sharpie to draw an area of flames on the nose of Johnson’s NASCAR Cup car. “BR” was written inside the flames, memorializing Alexander.
That logo has since been carried on each car which Johnson has raced in NASCAR’s top series.
“We remained friends after B.R. passed away,” Mattern-Stokes said of her connection with Johnson.
“If I would need something, I could pick up the phone and call (Johnson),” she added. “That’s his personality.”
The decal on his memorializing Alexander seems to catch Johnson’s eye at the most appropriate moments.
“When I do see it, it seems to be the right time,” he said. “I smile real big.”
That smile can largely be attributed to the many moments Johnson and Alexander shared both on the track and off.
“Blaise and I used to love shooting each other the bird every time we passed each other on the track, just for fun,” Johnson laughed. “Me and his family and friends have joked he’s now on the nose of my car. He’s still beating me to the finish line.”
Adam Alexander, the late race car driver’s brother, said his family is “thrilled” by the success Johnson has achieved in his career. The Alexander family also remains in touch with Johnson.
“I try to see him at Watkins Glen every year,” Adam said, in the 2017 article. “We try to go, every year, every other year, to Jimmie’s charity golf tournament he holds in California.”
As my conversation with Johnson wrapped up, I was able to ask how he managed to win his seventh championship in 2016.
Throughout most of the season finale in Homestead, Fla., it looked as if Johnson wouldn’t emerge victorious from the four-man fight for the championship. Somehow, he prevailed.
Instead of praising himself as a top driver, Johnson credited his latest championship to everyone working for Hendrick Motorsports.
“It really was about teamwork,” he said. “We found ways to unite and get the company back to where it needed to be through teamwork, and not so much worried about individual teams.
“All four (of Hendrick Motorsports’) teams worked together on a whole new level for us,” Johnson continued. “It’s teamwork and taking advantage of opportunity.”
That is the mark of a true champion, and a nice guy. Johnson credited the work of many others with leading to his seventh championship.
Although Johnson has wrapped up his career as a full-time NASCAR competitor I suspect he will still enter some races in the Cup series.
He announced one week ago that he’ll compete in the 2020 edition of the 24 Hours of Daytona in late January. He’ll team with Simon Pagenaud, Kamui Kobayashi and Mike Rockenfeller in an Action Express Racing Cadillac which could be tough to beat.
Johnson is also scheduled to drive for team owner Chip Ganassi in all of the 2021 IndyCar street and road-course races.
While I believe Johnson will have a tough time adapting to the open wheel cars, I’m sure he’ll handle the transition like the true champion, and all-around nice guy that he is. I’m also holding out hope I can make it to at least one IndyCar race Johnson will be competing in in the year ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.