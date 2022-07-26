LEWISBURG — The Central Susquehanna Fire and Emergency Services (CSFES) board meeting scheduled for Thursday, July 28 has been cancelled.
Member Michael Derman noted the William Cameron Engine Company (WCEC) meeting scheduled for Wednesday would be involved in a discussion of reorganization rather than fiscal issues or facilities of recent interest to the CSFES.
