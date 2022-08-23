WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Steven F. Delgado-Javier, 24, of Mifflinburg, has been charged with counts of felony rape of child and felony aggravated indecent assault of a child after an investigation of a ChildLine referral.
A filing by a state police criminal investigator and the Union County District Attorney's Office alleges that on a date between Feb 1, 2021 and the end of the year at a West Buffalo Township address, Delgado-Javier allegedly committed the sexual assaults.
The filing said the victim, interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Sunbury, allegedly disclosed "very specific accounts" which met the elements of the charges.
The victim claimed the assaults happened on more than one day but stopped when she turned 5 years old.
Delgado-Javier was unable to post bail after a preliminary arraignment before District Judge Jeffrey Mensch. He was remanded to the Union County Jail, and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, in Mifflinburg.
