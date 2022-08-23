WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Steven F. Delgado-Javier, 24, of Mifflinburg, has been charged with counts of felony rape of child and felony aggravated indecent assault of a child after an investigation of a ChildLine referral.

A filing by a state police criminal investigator and the Union County District Attorney's Office alleges that on a date between Feb 1, 2021 and the end of the year at a West Buffalo Township address, Delgado-Javier allegedly committed the sexual assaults.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.