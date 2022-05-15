MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg YMCA hosted a Healthy Kids Day event on Saturday, May 7. This marked the 30th anniversary for the nationwide event.
Children and their families enjoyed an obstacle course, fun run, parachute games, therapy dogs, fire truck and other activities.
Participants included Mifflinburg Hose Company, Herr Memorial Library, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, the American Red Cross, Evangelical Community Health and Wellness, Rooted Relational Therapy, Service First Credit Union, Giant and Weis.
For more information on the Mifflinburg YMCA, visit www.gsvymca.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.