MILTON — From school buildings within the Milton community to the Salvation Army headquarters and the police department, a spirit of giving swept across the Milton community Wednesday.
The Milton Salvation Army hosted its annual holiday distribution to those in need, while at the same time the Milton Police Department was collecting gifts from service organizations to be distributed to others in need this holiday season. Milton Area High School SkillsUSA club members were also busy Wednesday, visiting schools within the district collecting items donated through a food drive.
The work the Salvation Army staff and volunteers put into its distribution is extensive.
“We start our Christmas applications in October and we have families come in and apply for assistance with food, and toys for kids who are 12 and under,” said Office Manager Valerie Harris.
“We then send out our angel tags with all of the children’s information on them, and we give them to local businesses and some local churches,” she continued. “Those people take the tags and buy gifts specifically for the child whose name they take, and then they bring those items back to us, and we bag them up in groups, by family.”
Members of the Milton Area High School National Honor Society (NHS) were among the volunteers assisting with Wednesday’s distribution.
“We rely very heavily on that group of kids to do a lot of our lifting and helping families get stuff to their car,” Harris said.
Approximately 200 children received toys through this year’s distribution.
Families also received items from the Salvation Army’s food pantry, which was started in March.
“We, through COVID, realized that there were a lot of food pantries in the area, but there was nobody doing hygiene products,” said Harris. “When people would come and pick up food from us, they were asking if we knew anywhere where they could get toilet paper, laundry needs, shower needs and things like that. So we decided to transfer our food pantry into a hygiene pantry.”
Ninety-six hygiene boxes were provided to families Wednesday.
Food boxes, with each containing a turkey, were also distributed. Other items in the boxes included a pie, stuffing, mashed potatoes, canned vegetables, cranberry sauce and cereal.
Two-hundred-forty-seven food boxes were distributed Wednesday, including ones delivered to the Milton Towers and Warrior Run Manor in Watsontown.
“We don’t want families to have to worry about whether they have to pay their electric bill or provide gifts for their kids at Christmas,” said Harris. “We want them to still be able to provide for their family, pay bills, pay rent and not have that stress or worry about working overtime or having to find a way to be able to provide gifts for kids Christmas morning.
“We think it’s important for kids to be able to continue that spirit of Christmas and wake up on Christmas morning with some gifts under the tree.”
Representatives from several community organizations gathered at the Milton Police Department Wednesday, dropping off gift items for officers to deliver.
“Basically it was an idea where we were able to give to families that were in need in and around the Milton community,” said Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer. “One of the ways that we wanted to achieve the goal was to involve the community service organizations that support the local community.”
Gifts were purchased by members of or representatives from the Milton Rotary Club, Kiwanis Club of Milton-Warrior Run Area, Milton Lions Club, Milton Area High School Interact Club, Milton Area School District, Milton Salvation Army, Lifting Little Lives, Penitent Souls Motorcycle Club, Mr. Milton LLC, Milton Borough staff, and numerous individual donors.
“Every organization is kind of out doing their different projects and things,” said Chris Coup, of the Milton Rotary Club. “The nice thing about this project is it brings the police department and the service organizations together.”
This is the sixth year for the program. Officers will be delivering the gifts of toys, clothing and food to 14 families, including more than 50 children.
“I just couldn’t do it without all the help of the different organizations and individuals that provided the resources that we used to be able to purchase all of the items,” said Zettlemoyer.
Milton Area High School SkillsUSA club members visited the district’s school buildings Wednesday morning, collecting items donated through the club’s 13 Grades of Giving food drive.
The drive is being spearheaded by SkillsUSA members Alixbel Familia, Maria Painter and Savannah Nixon.
The club members were pleased to see the volume of items donated through the drive.
“I honestly thought we were going to get less, but we got a good amount,” said Familia.
The more than 150 food items collected will be distributed today to various food pantries and food banks in the community.
