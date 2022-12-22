MILTON — From school buildings within the Milton community to the Salvation Army headquarters and the police department, a spirit of giving swept across the Milton community Wednesday.

The Milton Salvation Army hosted its annual holiday distribution to those in need, while at the same time the Milton Police Department was collecting gifts from service organizations to be distributed to others in need this holiday season. Milton Area High School SkillsUSA club members were also busy Wednesday, visiting schools within the district collecting items donated through a food drive.

