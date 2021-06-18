LEWISBURG — The Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at the Pennsdale United Methodist Church, 658 Village Road, Pennsdale.
The program will include a review of offices and officers. Some offices still need to be filled.
Since most quilting instructors have not been traveling during the pandemic, the guild has been experimenting with having remote programs. A Zoom program from Deb Tucker was played at a recent meeting. More information on these programs will be investigated.
A workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 26, at the church. This workshop will focus on the guild's Christmas quilt.
Members are reminded that 2021 dues need to be paid by September meeting. Dues are $20 and can either be paid at the next meetings or mailed to SVQG P.O. Box 37 Muncy, PA 17756.
If your dues were returned by mail, you may mail them again to the box above. The post office previously closed the box in error.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.