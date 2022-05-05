NORTHUMBERLAND — The Warriors of Northumberland Christian School earned a state title in March and a visit from a member of Congress on Wednesday.
Athletic Director Doug Wesner said winning the PIAA Class A girls basketball state championship was like catching “lightning in a bottle.”
“But they worked really hard,” Wesner added. “It’s been a journey for them. They put in the time and amazing things happen.”
He noted Northumberland Christian School has about 300 students overall, but the high school grades account for only about 60 students.
“For us to have the state Player of the Year (Emily Garvin) and two 6-footers (Anna Ulmer, Emma Ulmer) and role players, it was once in a lifetime for us,” he added. “The coaches have also worked really hard with the team.”
Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa.12) shook hands with each of the student-athletes as he handed them certificates recognizing the team’s achievement during a Wednesday visit to the school. He cited working hard and having faith as crucial elements of success.
Northumberland Christian School (27-3, 7-0 Allegheny Christian Athletic Association) was coached by Jeff Ulmer and assistants Dan Severn, Jimmy Bouder and Ben Wilhelm. The Warriors traveled to Hershey and defeated Kennedy Christian Catholic, 66-54, in the PIAA Class A girls final.
Team members include Kendra Schoeppner, Eden Treas, Jenika Krum, Aubrue Hostetter, Allison Miller, Kara Wilhelm, Emily Garvin, Emily McChan, Anna Ulmer, Emma Ulmer and Caryssa Ressler.
