LEWISBURG — Unofficial results from Municipal Election Day could be delayed if a significant number of write-in ballots are cast.
Greg Katherman, Union County director of Elections and Voter Registration, said Monday the number of write-ins will be posted online.
“You’ll be able to see the number of write-ins and the number that the other folks who were on the ballot got,” he said. “You can be pretty well assured that if the number isn’t close to the lowest vote-getter, the write-in is probably not going to be successful.”
But if a write-in total for a specific race is high, Katherman said he probably wouldn’t be able to tell if it all went to one person until later in the week. Names have been circulated for write-in candidates for school director in Lewisburg and Mifflinburg.
Katherman added that voters should know that new machinery and protocols in place have kept balloting secure.
“Nothing is connected to the internet,” Katherman said. “When we open up everything, the mail-in ballots, there will be lots of pairs of eyes on it other than mine and the election staff.”
He added that security was one of the reasons counties statewide went to machines which provide a paper record of voting. Voters who still have mail-in ballots may choose to bring them to the polling place.
The Board of Elections also appointed election judges and inspectors for Municipal Election Day. The appointments filled positions in precincts which remained open after previous balloting.
A total of 45 people were appointed to serve in 12 municipalities as listed. Residency in the district served was not a requirement.
Buffalo 1
• Nancy Stahl (inspector, majority), Christopher Nagy (inspector, minority)
Buffalo 2
• Kim Snyder (judge, Republican), Andrew Mast (inspector, minority)
East Buffalo 1
• Eric N. Brown (judge, Democratic), Edward Carney (inspector, minority), Maribeth Thomas (inspector, majority)
East Buffalo 2
• Kristina Bailey (inspector, minority), Liliana Romano (inspector, majority)
East Buffalo 3
• Sherry Rowe (judge, Republican), June Geiser (inspector, majority)
East Buffalo 4
• Benita Kolmen-Solomon (judge, Democratic), Jennifer Blanchard (inspector, majority)
Hartley Township
•Betty Stamm (judge, Democratic), Cindy Poteski (inspector, majority)
Kelly 1
• Susan Travis (judge, Democratic), Kim Ranck (inspector, majority), John Capwell (inspector, minority)
Kelly 2
• Anna Wolfe (inspector, minority), David McCarty (inspector, majority)
Lewis Township
• Jennifer Balatincz (inspector, majority)
Limestone Township
• Louise Styers (inspector, minority), William Hockenberry (inspector, minority)
Union Township
• Ruth Haines (judge, Republican), Diane Reichley (inspector, minority)
Hartleton
• Gwendolyn Perrin (judge, Democratic), David Benfer (inspector, majority), Tom Perrin (inspector, minority)
Lewisburg 2
• William Klaus (judge, Democratic), Gabrielle Taylor (inspector, minority)
Lewisburg 3
• Dave Oberlin (inspector, minority), Guy Stover (inspector, majority)
Mifflinburg East
• Barbara Clouser (inspector, minority)
Mifflinburg West
• John Sumner (judge, independent), Earl Michael (inspector, majority), Terri Miller (inspector, minority)
New Berlin
• Steve Tew (inspector, majority), Lucille Tew (inspector, minority)
White Deer 2
• Connie Moore (judge, Republican), Peggy Stockdale (inspector, majority), Connie Sibley (inspector, minority)
White Deer 4
• Ronald C. Haines (judge, Republican), Bonnie Jones (inspector, minority), June Haines (inspector, majority)
