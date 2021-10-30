WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society is seeking the loan of treasures from the community for the museum’s holiday exhibit, “My Favorite Gift”. The exhibit will open on Friday, Dec. 3, and run through Saturday, Jan. 15.
The museum is seeking the loan of an item or items which had special meaning when received, and the story behind it. Was it a treasured memento handed down from generation to generation or perhaps given at a very special point in one’s life? Even something that perhaps changed your pathway in life? Not only would the museum like to borrow the artifact, but request that the lender add details about its significance, who gave it and why it was given.
While on display, the item will be protected against fire and theft. The idea for this year’s exhibit came from summer intern Luke O’Brien, a student at Loyalsock Township High School.
For more information, contact Director Gary Parks at 570-326-3326 or gparks@tabermuseum.org.
