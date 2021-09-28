BLOOMSBURG — Meet the Authors, an informal collective at the Bloomsburg Fair, met again this week at the Arts and Crafts building.
Author Andrew Shecktor, of Berwick, said he convinced fair management to give them an opportunity for a meet-and-greet. From a handful of writers in 2016, the venue has grown to be a week-long happening for more than 20 published authors.
“It is about getting your name out and talking to people,” Shecktor said. “It is not about making money when you come here in particular. It is an educational building.”
Shecktor said “Dark Water, Game Over” was his latest. He called it historical fiction based on work done following a Bulgarian whistle-blower who discovered a pharmaceutical company he worked for conspired with Russia and China to produce a biological weapon.
Authors appearing Monday afternoon also included David Freas, a retired pharmacist from Mifflinville. He published a mystery called “Illegal Maneuvers” and has consciously avoided including his former career in fiction.
Freeland’s Donald L. Marino, author of “Return of the Shadows,” said his latest publication was part of a fantasy series. The theme of the three-book series is conflict between good and evil. Goddess Atlas, who partners with humans, dwarfs, elves and hawk people, is charged with restoring the balance.
Michael Wolfe, now living between Lewisburg and Danville, wrote about an uncle who was his namesake. “From Pine Creek to Bataan” covers the World War II service of late Lt. Michael Wolfe.
Lisa Miller, writer of mysteries and young adult thrillers, brought “My Skull Possession” and other works. A Brother Mockingbird author, Miller said she was always attracted to classic “dark” fiction and has shaped her work accordingly.
Authors scheduled to appear later in the week include Brian Johnson of Milton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.