LEWISBURG — Reaction to reported harassment of students at a Bucknell University LGBTQ residence continued to swirl Monday.
Mike Ferlazzo, Bucknell University director of media relations, said the university has engaged Cozen O’Connor, a Philadelphia-based law firm, and connected them with investigators with expertise in incidents on university campuses. It was noted Cozen O’Connor would conduct a "thorough and independent investigation of the incident as well as the Public Safety response."
Individuals reportedly approached the former TKE (Tau Kappa Epsilon) residence on Fraternity Row, on Thursday night. Multiple accounts alleged that the individuals intimidated residents entering what is now known as the Tower House, a venue which also serves as a residence for Fran's House, a common name for university LGBTQ-friendly housing.
Allegations included that as many as 20 men banged on windows and doors, exposed themselves, urinated on the porch and swung a metal bar at a pole which displays a pride flag. The residential advisor of Tower House, a student, believed the people responsible were former TKE members as they shouted "this is our house." University ties with TKE organization were severed after a 2019 investigation into hazing allegations.
"The faculty have not been informed of who it was," said Dr. Chase Gregory, Bucknell University professor of English. "I believe the Fran's House kids, that it was students that are graduating this year, I believe. So they are still on campus."
Gregory noted there was a rally in support of Fran's House students on Saturday night. Resident demands made after the rally included making the Tower House a permanent residence for the LGBTQ community on campus, making the building compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) students and ensuring Bucknell University Public Safety was held accountable.
Gregory called the Public Safety response "egregious" while other accounts alleged that officers did not ask about the students in the house.
Gregory added that the Fran's House students themselves were displaced from a location raised to make room the new Freeman School of Management.
A letter distributed Friday by the university's administration condemned both the incident and the response by Bucknell University Public Safety. The letter, signed by Bucknell President John Bravman, Provost Elisabeth Mermann-Jozwiak and Nikki Young, associate provost for diversity and inclusion, also said "appropriate consequences for the students' behavior will be swiftly determined and implemented" based on the external review.
An Instagram post by queer_bucknell offered a message of solidarity and thanks. It added that statements would be forthcoming as reusidents of Fran's House needed time to heal and feel safe again. Another post claimed the university was betraying one of its original objectives by acknowledging the LGBTQ community.
Fran's House, center of LGBTQ student life, is located at the Towers House and is named for the late Fran McDaniel, former director the the University Office of LGBTQ Awareness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.